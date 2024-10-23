Until now, Sharon Van Etten has operated as a solo artist (although there was that time she, Julien Baker, and Angel Olsen formed a supergroup). Now, though, she’s giving band life a try: Today (October 23), her new group, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, has announced a self-titled debut album and shared the single “Afterlife.”

Along with Van Etten, the group features members of her solo band: Jorge Balbi (on drums and machines), Devra Hoff (bass and vocals), and Teeny Lieberson (synth, piano, guitar, and vocals).

Van Etten explained how the group came to be, saying, “For the first time in my life I asked the band if we could just jam. Words that have never come out of my mouth – ever! But I loved all the sounds we were getting. I was curious – what would happen?” Magic, apparently. “In an hour we wrote two songs that ended up becoming ‘I Can’t Imagine’ and ‘Southern Life.'”

She also noted, “Sometimes it’s exciting, sometimes it’s scary, sometimes you feel stuck. It’s like every day feels a little different — just being at peace with whatever you’re feeling and whoever you are and how you relate to people in that moment. If I can just keep a sense of openness while knowing that my feelings change every day, that is all I can do right now. That and try to be the best person I can be while letting other people be who they are and not taking it personally and just being. I’m not there, but I’m trying to be there every day.”

Watch the “Afterlife” video above and find the Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory cover art and tracklist below, along with Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory’s upcoming tour dates.