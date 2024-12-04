In October, Sharon Van Etten announced the formation of a new band, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, featuring her and members of her solo touring band. They also revealed some international tour dates at the time, but today (December 4), the group has announced a North American tour — and shared a new song, “Southern Life (What It Must Be Like).”

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting December 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Van Etten’s website.

Van Etten previously explained how the group formed, saying, “For the first time in my life I asked the band if we could just jam. Words that have never come out of my mouth – ever! But I loved all the sounds we were getting. I was curious – what would happen? In an hour we wrote two songs that ended up becoming ‘I Can’t Imagine’ and ‘Southern Life.'”

Listen to “Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)” above. Find the full list of tour dates, including previously announced shows, below.