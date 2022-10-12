Indie Mixtape 20: Enumclaw Are Looking To Change The Game

The Pacific Northwest was a hotbed for breakout rock bands in the ’90s and early aughts. Nirvana is the obvious first pick, but there was also Alice In Chains, Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Sleater-Kinney… the list truly goes on. Since that time period, the number of exciting rock bands hailing from the area has dwindled, in part thanks to Big Tech taking over cities like Seattle. But now, there’s a new buzzy band resurrecting the gritty sound the PNW earned a reputation for: Enumclaw.

Though Enumclaw hail from the birthplace of grunge music, their upcoming debut album Save The Baby (out Friday) is peppered with a range of influences from melodic Brit pop — Enumclaw once called themselves “the best band since Oasis” — to driving pop punk and experimental art-rock acts like Yves Tumor. Celebrating the release of their debut album, Enumclaw lead singer Aramis Johnson sits down with Uproxx to talk Tyler The Creator, bad tattoos, and sleeping in a Walmart parking lot in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Guitar, drums, bass, Aramis

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As part of a really sick era, like, “Aw when this sh*t came out they changed the game.”

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Probably NYC, the whole “oh sh*t I’m in New York” thing hasn’t gotten old yet.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Probably my mom. No success really matters ’till I buy moms a crib.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles.

What album do you know every word to?

Discovery by Daft Punk.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

So far, Tyler The Creator at Climate Pledge Arena is my number one. I for sure cried.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?