Yves Tumor is a shapeshifter in every sense. Straddling glam, punk, indie, pop, and more, last year’s The Asymptotical World EP was a cardinal example of this. The EP was filled with songs that followed 2020’s unrelenting Heaven To A Tortured Mind, that came across like Tumor was not done making a powerful statement on how music ought to be provocative, while prodding at every possible emotional response.

Enter “Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both of Them,” the weight-bearing midpoint of the six tracks on The Asymptotical World, balancing Brit punk, glam, and CBGB-era rock and roll. The video, directed by Jordan Hemingway, opens with Tumor in a torture chamber and his alter ego is the captor. The visual jumps from a heist, to cavorting with steampunk geishas all in highly sexualized and often grotesque fashion. It’s eye-catching and speaks to desire, pain, and pleasure at every turn.

The video comes ahead of Yves Tumor’s worldwide tour dates, which begin next week in Europe, comes to the US in mid-March and then continues to straddle the globe from there.

Watch the video for “Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both of Them” above.

The Asymptotical World is out now via Warp. Get it here.