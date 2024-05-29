Indie Mixtape 20: Eric Slick Goes Bonkers On ‘New Age Rage’

Eric Slick is a madman, and I mean that as the highest form of praise I can fathom. From his interview answers alone, you can glean the overall atmosphere of his latest solo record, New Age Rage. The Dr. Dog drummer, songwriter, and producer has indulged his most preposterous impulses to create an album steeped in psych-rock, ‘80s stadium pop, and delirious disco.

But even amid the unabashed bonkers-ness and bananas-ness of it all, there’s a scintillating glint of earnestness there. Across its 10 tracks, Slick explores the pitfalls of perfectionism, the comforts of time spent with the people you love, and the perils of people-pleasing. It’s all coated in a neon glaze of funky grooves and luxe synthesizers. Welcome to the new age rage, everyone.

Following the record’s release in late April, Eric Slick sat down with Uproxx to talk about Sarah Sherman, Pizza Hut, and getting the Dr. Dog logo tattooed on his leg in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Zesty, roasty, Flavortown, profane.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I’d like to think that people will still be listening to it and that they’ll hear the joy in it. I truly love making music more than anything in the world. Sadly, what’s more likely is that people will be listening to Enron Sluck – an AI repo-baby who only sings about salsa filled diapers and the Illuminati. Can’t really beat a pyramid scheme.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Mark Mothersbaugh. DEVO altered my brain in a way that I’ve never fully recovered from and I’m fine with that. I also went to see his art exhibit Myopia 3 times in two different cities. Plus, y’know, Pee Wee’s Playhouse. The list goes on.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

I had an all timer meal in Ferrera, Italy with Kevin Morby. It was a seared branzino. Second place goes to the vegan cheesesteak (with rutabaga cheese whiz?!) at Wiz Kidz. Natalie watched me cry.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Dirty Projectors at First Unitarian Church with Vieux Farka Toure and Skeletons. Everything felt possible. Iggy Pop once said that great performances feel like flight and I think everyone at the show was flying.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Pure Imagination” from the Willy Wonka Soundtrack. There’s something about that melody/chord progression that burrows into my subcutaneous layer. I guess what I’m saying is if you’re sick in the head, you can put on that song to make me cry on command. That’s not very nice.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Is removing the back row of seats from a rental van illegal?”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Oof. Let’s just say it was at the house of a super fan. The night was already going horribly. I was so exhausted. The front of house engineer yelled at me for accidentally putting my amp down on one of his precious XLR cables. After I was done, I cried on a dumpster outside of the venue and then walked a few miles to emotionally eat a Pan Pizza from – you guessed it – Pizza Hut. Not even a good Pizza Hut, it was like a Pizza Hut kiosk in a strip mall. Anyway, I was not aware of the super fandom until I got to the house. They were playing my music on the stereo as I entered the house. I made my band leave after 3 hours of non-sleep because we needed an “oil change”.