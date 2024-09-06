September 14 marks the 25th anniversary of American Football’s debut album, American Football, and to celebrate, the band has been touring Europe, will tour the US, and has bought the house from the album’s cover photo. They’re also releasing a remastered version of the album, along with a covers edition featuring performances of their songs from Blondshell, Manchester Orchestra, and more.

One of the artists included is Ethel Cain, who previously paid homage to their first album with her 2022 video for “American Teenager.” Here, she sings a moody, atmospheric version of “For Sure,” which the band shared ahead of the cover album release. Cain also shot and edited the accompanying music video, which you can check out above.

In the press release, Cain said, “I knew I wanted to do ‘For Sure’ immediately. It’s always stood out to me every time I spin the record, and I knew exactly how I wanted to translate it into my sound. My favorite part of the entire track is the sound of the train going by the apartment I lived in back in Pennsylvania, stretched out like a synth at the beginning and end. American Football is one of those bands that really marked such a moment in time with their debut record, a mark with so much longevity that it found me the same way at 20 years old that I imagine it found everyone else the day it was first released: as an instant classic. Their sonic storytelling has inspired me in more ways than I can count over the years, so being asked to contribute to this covers edition was truly an honor. American Football forever.”

You can find more info about the LP1 anniversary at americanfootballmusic.com.