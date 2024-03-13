American Football is celebrating a huge milestone this year. This fall marks the 25th anniversary of their eponymous debut album, which is often referred to as LP1 on by fans. Beginning this spring, American Football will embark on an international tour, performing for fans across various territories.

In addition to their European shows, today (March 12), American Football has announced additional U.S. shows.

Presale for the American Football anniversary shows will begin this Wednesday (March 13) at 10 a.m. EST. A Spotify presale will begin two hours later at noon EST. On Thursday (March 14), local venues will have their own presales beginning at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale begins Friday (March 15) at 10 a.m. EST. Fans can register for the presale here.

You can see the full list of dates below.

05/30 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

06/01 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/02 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound in the City

06/04 — Madrid, Spain @ Copérnico [SOLD OUT]

06/06 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Porto

06/30 — Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

09/11 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

09/12 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

09/14 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

09/27 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/28 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival

10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

10/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

10/25 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theater

10/26 — New York, NY @ Warsaw

10/27 — New York, NY @ Warsaw