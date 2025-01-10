Indiecast On Ethel Cain, Japanese Breakfast, And Bonnaroo

Steven and Ian begin with a quick Sportscast about their respective favorite NFL teams — the Packers and the Eagles — facing off in the playoffs in the weekend. They also review the (unlikeable) programs left in the College Football Playoffs. From there, they discuss the recent album announcement by Japanese Breakfast and whether they like her new single. They also look at the lineup for this year’s Bonnaroo and whether it confirms Steven’s suspicions about festivals being in a downturn. Then they review the latest release by Ethel Cain, Perverts, and whether it is deliberately aimed at alienating her more pop-minded fans.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the “Ozark Mountain emo” band Pomfret while Steven recommends the new solo record by Geese singer Cameron Winter.

