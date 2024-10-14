Over the past week, Ethel Cain has been teasing something on her Instagram with eerie photos. It turns out it’s good news: Cain is releasing a new album. Perverts, the follow-up to Preacher’s Daughter (one of the best albums of 2022), is out on January 8, 2025. It will be preceded by first single, “Punish,” on November 1. You can see the artwork here.

Cain previously spoke to Mad Men and Longlegs star Kiernan Shipka for Interview about working on new music post–Preacher’s Daughter, now that she’s a big name in the indie community. “It’s been really fun. When that first big project of yours comes out, it’s like, ‘Okay, this is my debut to the world. Are people going to receive it well?’ I was stressed about making something that I felt had artistic integrity, but that would also be palatable to people.”

She continued, “I’m excited to push it farther into the direction that I’ve always wanted to go, which is 10- to 20-minute songs just drenched in reverb, so slow, and super repetitive. I have a huge affinity for slowcore and ambient music, so I’m excited to take a step in that direction. I feel a bit more confident doing that and less worried about what people will think.”