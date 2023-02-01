Fall Out Boy are preparing for the release of their new album So Much (For) Stardust with blazing singles “Love From The Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good.” It’ll be the band’s first album since 2018’s Mania, so this comeback is highly anticipated and there’s much more to come, including a massive tour.

The Chicago natives announced a massive run with Bring Me The Horizon and Royal & the Serpent on all dates. Other openers for select shows include Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, The Academy Is…, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and Carr. It’ll kick off in June in their hometown and end in August in Camden, NJ.

Find the full tour dates below.

6/21/23 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field ß *

6/23/23 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ß ø

6/24/23 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ß ø

6/27/23 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ∂ ø

6/28/23 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ∂ ø

6/30/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/1/23 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/2/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium ∂ ∆

7/5/23 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/7/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/9/23 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/11/23 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ∂ Ω

7/13/23 — Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater ∂ Ω

7/15/23 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ∂ Ω

7/16/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ∂ Ω

7/18/23 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ∂ Ω

7/19/23 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ∂ Ω

7/21/23 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ∂ Ω

7/22/23 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ∂ Ω

7/24/23 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ∂ Ω

7/25/23 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ∂ Ω

7/26/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater ∂ ¥

7/29/23 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ∂ ¥

7/30/23 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ∂ ¥

8/1/23 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ∂ ¥

8/2/23 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ∂ †

8/4/23 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ∂ ¥

8/5/23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ∂ ¥

8/6/23 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ∂ ¥

∂ Bring Me The Horizon + Royal & the Serpent

ß Alkaline Trio

∆ New Found Glory

† Four Year Strong

* The Academy Is…

¥ Games We Play

ø Daisy Grenade

Ω Carr

So Much (For) Stardust is out 3/24 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2. Pre-order it here.