Fall Out Boy and Weezer might as well merge to form one super-band at this point. Last week, the former dropped the video for “Love From The Other Side,” the lead single from their forthcoming album So Much (For) Stardust, which features a fake book titled The Weezer Of Oz. Long before that, the two iconic bands executed the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and appeared together on Family Feud.

Today, January 25, Fall Out Boy released their video for “Heartbreak Feels So Good.” And of course, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo is a central character. The nearly five-minute video immediately sets the tone with a straight-forward message: “Fall Out Boy decided to film a prank for their new music video.” We find out the prank, which was (allegedly) Cuomo’s idea, is to attempt to kidnap Cuomo. Why? Unclear.

As Fall Out Boy is riding in a van en route to Cuomo, who is unassumingly sipping a smoothie on a sidewalk, Pete Wentz calls Cuomo. “I am not really sure about this,” Cuomo admits. Wentz reassures him, “Dude, you wrote ‘Africa.’ You’re going to be great.” And Cuomo admits, “Yeah, that’s true.”

Once Fall Out Boy roll up on Cuomo, a slew of people crowd around them. Cuomo pulls down Patrick Stump’s ski mask and exclaims, “Oh my God, it’s Fall Out Boy! And they’re trying to kidnap Rivers Cuomo!” The crowd then starts chasing Fall Out Boy, and Cuomo is left standing alone. “F*ck those guys,” he murmurs.

The rest of the video finds Fall Out Boy getting themselves into all sorts of trouble, including an alley fight and a standoff on the roof. Ultimately, they arrive to Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium only to learn their show isn’t until the following weekend.

“Heartbreak Feels So Good” arrives just days after co-founding member and guitarist Joe Trohman announced he was “stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell” because his “mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.”

“It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of). So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent,” Trohman wrote on Instagram. “In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

Watch the “Heartbreak Feels So Good” video above, and check out Trohman’s Instagram post below.

So Much (For) Stardust is out 3/24 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2. Pre-order it here.

Weezer is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.