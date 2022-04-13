Fanclubwallet (aka Hannah Judge) has a new album, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me, on the way in May. The March lead single “Gr8 Timing!” was a tantalizing taste of the record, as it sees Judge expand on her rhythm-driven indie-pop brand. Now she’s back with an introspective new single that continues in that direction, “Trying To Be Nice.”

Judge says of the song:

“‘Trying To Be Nice’ was written over the course of a couple years. The first half of the song includes lyrics I wrote on the Greyhound to my hometown after deciding to move back home, and the second half was written a few years later in a studio in the woods. Both parts of the song were written at different times when I was feeling really unsure of myself. It’s all about wondering what people think of you and questioning what you think of yourself.”

She also previously noted of the upcoming album, “I think I spend a lot of time trying to be like the cool, chill, calm girl. This album’s kind of me being like, maybe I’m not cool, calm, and collected.”

Watch the “Trying To Be Nice” video above. Fanclubwallet also has some tour dates coming up this summer, so find those here.

You Have Got To Be Kidding Me is out 5/20 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.