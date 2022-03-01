Canada’s Hannah Judge turned in a terrific little Fanclubwallet EP last year with Hurt Is Boring, and now she’s gearing up for a full-blown album: Today brings the news that You Have Got To Be Kidding Me is set to drop on May 20, as well as a new single, “Gr8 Timing!.” The song aligns with her groovy bedroom pop aesthetic and it even comes with a delightful video shot at a trampoline park and in a foam cube pit.

Judge says of the song, “Even people that everyone thinks are really nice can be mean too. Everyone has a mean streak!” Of the album more broadly, she notes, “I think I spend a lot of time trying to be like the cool, chill, calm girl. This album’s kind of me being like, maybe I’m not cool, calm, and collected.”

Watch the “Gr8 Timing!” video above and find the You Have Got To Be Kidding Me tracklist and Fanclubwallet’s upcoming tour dates below.

1. “Solid Ground”

2. “Gr8 Timing!”

3. “Fell Through”

4. “Toast”

5. “Trying To Be Nice”

6. “55”

7. “Go Out”

8. “That I Won’t Do”

9. “National TV”

10. “Coming Over”

11. “Jar”

12. “You Have Got To Be Kidding Me”

03/16 — Austin, TX @ Swan Dive — POP Montreal (SXSW)

03/18 — Austin, TX @ Austin, TX @ Swan Dive Patio – The Line Of Best Fit (SXSW)

03/24 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

03/25 — Washington, DC @ DC9 *

03/26 — Boston, MA @ Café 939 *

03/30 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

06/17 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co ^

06/18 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage ^

06/19 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs ^

06/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory ^

06/22 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

06/24 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ^

06/25 — Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

06/27 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

* with Thomas Headon

^ with Penelope Scott & Yot Club

You Have Got To Be Kidding Me is out 5/20 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.