Fantasy Of A Broken Heart sounds purely fantastical. On their debut album, Feats Of Engineering, members Bailey Wollowitz and Al Nardo riff on well-worn genres with novel twists. Psych-rock bleeds into synth-pop; spoken-word segments shift into hooky choruses; odd-time-signature jam sessions blend into soft, singer-songwriter finger-picking. It’s all over the place, yet it never loses focus.
Across its 11 songs, the two Brooklyn musicians adopt a collagist approach that flaunts their masterful grip on a wide array of genres. Disparate and cohesive all at once, Feats Of Engineering is a feat of ingenuity. It marks the arrival of one of the most captivating new experimental pop bands.
Following the record’s release last month, Nardo and Wollowitz sat down with Uproxx to talk about Stevie Wonder, stained glass art, Lost, and more in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Wollowitz: Optimistic, thick, laptop, prog.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
Nardo: I have no idea. I hope I still remember it…
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
Wollowitz: Stevie Wonder. No one comes close to the level of output as Stevie during his classic period. He was simultaneously making really engaged music that spoke to the politics and cultural ethos of the time while also just making songs about songs about songs. He just loved music and saw it as the direct point of connection between himself and God and you can feel that listening to it
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
Nardo: Every meal I’ve ever eaten at Mehlman’s Cafeteria, off the I-70 in Ohio. Roast beef, broccoli casserole, chocolate pie.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
Wollowitz: I saw the Dillinger Escape Plan on their last tour, highly emotional crowd; Greg Puciato kicked me in the head while crowd-surfing.
What song never fails to make you emotional?
Nardo: “This Guy’s In Love With You” by Herb Alpert.
What’s the last thing you Googled?
Wollowitz: “This Guy’s In Love With You” – Burt Bacharach
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
Wollowitz: Too many to recall honestly but last night I slept on the floor in an upstairs hallway at a spot called “asbestos house.” Really awesome show.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
Nardo: I love New York City. I get so nervous performing for our friends, but it’s nice playing the home field. Playing in Tokyo is at the top of my bucket list.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Wollowitz: You will eventually get disillusioned with and stop watching Lost so stop now. You don’t need to watch it a sixth time.
What’s one of your hidden talents?
Nardo: I make stained glass art when we have extended time off from touring. I love it.
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
Wollowitz: I would give it to people who ask for money on the streets honestly. It’s the only direct way to redistribute wealth without fear of mishandling of funds.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
Nardo: My name is Al and I think I will make music in the future.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.
Wollowitz: Woods. Upstate NY maybe. Close enough for city folk to get to. Meshuggah. Deerhoof. Palm reunion. Mastodon playing their first four records only. Dirt Buyer.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
Nardo: @healthfreak1001
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
Wollowitz: First tattoo is a Beatles tattoo that my friend from Tumblr designed for me. Got it the week I turned 18.
What is your pre-show ritual?
Nardo: I like to hide in the green room.
Who was your first celebrity crush?
Wollowitz: Anthony Bourdain
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
Nardo: I’d go to the Mediterranean and fry out on a boat. Sail around a bit. Everyone’s invited.
What is your biggest fear?
Wollowitz: Going on vacation.
Feats Of Engineering is available now via Dots Per Inch Music. Find more information here.