Fantasy Of A Broken Heart sounds purely fantastical. On their debut album, Feats Of Engineering, members Bailey Wollowitz and Al Nardo riff on well-worn genres with novel twists. Psych-rock bleeds into synth-pop; spoken-word segments shift into hooky choruses; odd-time-signature jam sessions blend into soft, singer-songwriter finger-picking. It’s all over the place, yet it never loses focus.

Across its 11 songs, the two Brooklyn musicians adopt a collagist approach that flaunts their masterful grip on a wide array of genres. Disparate and cohesive all at once, Feats Of Engineering is a feat of ingenuity. It marks the arrival of one of the most captivating new experimental pop bands.

Following the record’s release last month, Nardo and Wollowitz sat down with Uproxx to talk about Stevie Wonder, stained glass art, Lost, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Wollowitz: Optimistic, thick, laptop, prog.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Nardo: I have no idea. I hope I still remember it…

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Wollowitz: Stevie Wonder. No one comes close to the level of output as Stevie during his classic period. He was simultaneously making really engaged music that spoke to the politics and cultural ethos of the time while also just making songs about songs about songs. He just loved music and saw it as the direct point of connection between himself and God and you can feel that listening to it

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Nardo: Every meal I’ve ever eaten at Mehlman’s Cafeteria, off the I-70 in Ohio. Roast beef, broccoli casserole, chocolate pie.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Wollowitz: I saw the Dillinger Escape Plan on their last tour, highly emotional crowd; Greg Puciato kicked me in the head while crowd-surfing.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Nardo: “This Guy’s In Love With You” by Herb Alpert.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Wollowitz: “This Guy’s In Love With You” – Burt Bacharach

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Wollowitz: Too many to recall honestly but last night I slept on the floor in an upstairs hallway at a spot called “asbestos house.” Really awesome show.