In late August, Stevie Wonder performed “Higher Ground” at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. Before August’s end, Wonder released “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” as his first new music release since 2020.
All of that was a preamble to Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart, Wonder’s newly announced 10-date tour ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.
Stevie Wonder’s Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart 2024 Tour Dates
10/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/15 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/17 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
10/19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/22 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/30 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
How To Buy Tickets For Stevie Wonder’s Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart Tour
According to the tour’s official website, tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 20, at 12 p.m. local time.
According to Variety, Wonder’s aim for the tour is to promote “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.” A designated number of complimentary tickets will be made available “to those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart.”