In late August, Stevie Wonder performed “Higher Ground” at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. Before August’s end, Wonder released “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” as his first new music release since 2020.

All of that was a preamble to Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart, Wonder’s newly announced 10-date tour ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.