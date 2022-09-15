Earlier this year, Father John Misty, real name Josh Tillman, released his latest album Chloë And The Next 20th Century after unveiling alluring singles and music videos. He’s back today with the new Live at Electric Lady EP on Spotify, which includes reimagined tracks from that recent LP as well as a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever).”

The cover is a visceral, piano-driven ballad that Tillman has no trouble making into his own. His voice fits naturally as he sings the poetic and hopeful lyrics; he sounds heartfelt and sincere.

This follows the June release of the “Buddy’s Rendezvous” music video directed by Tillman’s wife Emma Elizabeth Tillman who said about it, “‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ is a world unto itself. It is a place out of time. My dream for the video is that it would surrender itself to the power of the song… Although the video and the song can be considered love letters to Los Angeles, the themes are universal. Disappointments, regrets, forgiveness, tenderness, perseverance, and love. The incredible performances by Arrow, Craig, Gilbert, and David Haley all coalesce to bring this vision to life.

Listen to his cover of “I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)” below.