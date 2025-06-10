Earlier this year, Faye Webster YoYo Invitational host Faye Webster performed a Tiny Desk Concert. Later this year, she’ll be doing essentially the exact opposite of that: Instead of bringing her songs to a stripped-down office environment, on An Evening With Faye Webster, which will feature her performing with a symphony.

The run includes three shows: October 28 in Atlanta, November 1 in Los Angeles, and November 5 in Oakland. For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting June 11 at 10 a.m. local time, then a general on-sale beginning June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More info can be found on Webster’s website.

Check out the tour dates, along with previously announced shows, below.