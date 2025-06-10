Earlier this year, Faye Webster YoYo Invitational host Faye Webster performed a Tiny Desk Concert. Later this year, she’ll be doing essentially the exact opposite of that: Instead of bringing her songs to a stripped-down office environment, on An Evening With Faye Webster, which will feature her performing with a symphony.
The run includes three shows: October 28 in Atlanta, November 1 in Los Angeles, and November 5 in Oakland. For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting June 11 at 10 a.m. local time, then a general on-sale beginning June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More info can be found on Webster’s website.
Check out the tour dates, along with previously announced shows, below.
Faye Webster’s 2025 Tour Dates: Underdressed At The Symphony Tour 2025 and An Evening With Faye Webster
06/26 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale
06/27 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
06/29 — Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/01 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
07/02 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
07/04 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
07/05 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 — Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
07/13 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
07/15 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
07/16 — Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
07/21 — Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
07/23 — Manila, PH @ The Filinvest Tent
07/26 — Seoul, KR @ Musinsa Garage
07/29 — Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
09/27 — Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival
10/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
11/05 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre