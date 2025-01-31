NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts are a way for recording artists to promoted their latest project. For Faye Webster, she has quite the discography to pick through, so during her Tiny Desk Concert performance today (January 31), the “Feeling Good Today” singer delivered a balanced mix of her goodies.

To kick things off, Webster played “In A Good Way” from her 2021 album I Know I’m Funny Haha. The whimsical opening laid the groundwork for Webster to usher in songs from her latest body of work, Underdressed At The Symphony.

Despite the limited performance space (hence the title Tiny Desk), Webster and her impressive backing band — composed of Matthew Stoessel on guitar and pedal steel, Nick Rosen on piano, Charles Garner on drums and percussion, Ellen Riccio, Danielle Wiebe Burk, and Annie Leeth on violin, and Stephanie Barrett on cello — delicately glided through tracks “But Not Kiss,” “Underdressed At The Symphony,” “Jonny,” and “Jonny (Reprise).”

There wasn’t much room for dialogue, but Webster’s piecing lyrics were more than enough to fill up the room. With Webster’s 2025 Underdressed At The Symphony Tour set to start soon, concertgoers are in for a real treat.

Watch Webster’s full Tiny Desk Concert above.

Underdressed At The Symphony is out now via Secretly Canadian. Find more information here.