Feist Explores Chaos In The Trippy Single And Video ‘Borrow Trouble’

Last month, Feist announced the album Multitudes, following a string of intimate 2021 performances under the same name. Following the 2017 album Pleasure, Multitudes has four singles out: “Hiding Out In The Open,” “Love Who We Are Meant To,” “In Lightning,” and now, the newest one, “Borrow Trouble.”

“‘Borrow Trouble’ caused some trouble in trying to finish the recording,” Leslie Feist shared in a statement. “It began as a contemplative acoustic morality tale and shape-shifted itself into the sound of trouble itself. It’s a mess that holds its own logic. It’s the convincing cacophony that thoughts can be. It saws away at you until your overwhelm pops an air supply in the form of another idea, a solution that starts with accepting there’s no such thing as perfection.”

She continued: “Mike Mills (the filmmaker) directed me deeper into the tangle, insisted I play drums ‘because you’re not a drummer!,’ and Amir Yaghmai brought the fist pumping drone of violins. Early on, when I was writing it Charles Spearin said, ‘Yah but what does borrowing trouble mean?’ And I said, ‘It’s an expression from the old days.’ May as well let the song explain, like I’m doing now.”

Watch the video for “Borrow Trouble” above.

Multitudes is out 4/14 via Interscope. Find more information here.