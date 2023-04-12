When times are tough, it can be difficult to see the big picture. That’s exactly how Fenne Lily was feeling while writing her latest album. She was grappling with isolation and existential crisis that, let’s face it, so many people were experiencing in 2020. But the only way to move past tough emotions is through them, and Fenne Lily’s third album Big Picture exemplifies that. “Writing this album was my attempt at bringing some kind of order to the disaster that was 2020,” she said in a statement. “By documenting the most vulnerable parts of that time, I felt like I reclaimed some kind of autonomy.”

And document vulnerability she did. Pastoral ballads like “Lights Light Up” and “Red Deer Day” offer tender and thoughtful reflections, while the swelling “Half Finished” is a cinematic album closer that asks big questions like, “If I could change one thing about myself, what would it be and why?” Her voice is hushed yet self-assured as she sings of combating self-doubt, finding redemption, and finally letting go. “2020 was the year of letting go,” she adds, “but we’d all already let go of so much and nothing felt like mine anymore. Writing always did, though, so that’s what I chose to do.”

Ahead of the release of Big Picture, Fenne Lily sits down with Uproxx to talk Nick Cave, sleeping next to Metallica’s tour guitars, and getting a tattoo with a stranger in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Based on true events.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As something still worth listening to.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Whichever one I’m living in, Berlin in close second.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I wanted to write music because of my piano teacher Rob, I kept going because nothing else calmed me down.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?