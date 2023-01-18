Fenne Lily has announced a new album called Big Picture, her follow-up to 2020’s hypnotic Breach. She unleashed the lead single “Lights Light Up,” today, a sprawling indie earworm with mesmerizing chords and stunning vocals that preview a contemplative, immersive record.

“I’d never really written about love in the present tense before this, but even though I was still in love and not thinking about the end, there was something else going on subconsciously that led to a song about moving on before the moving on had begun,” Fenne said about the song in a statement. “When it came time to record, the band and I had been playing it live for a while and it’d become something joyful and positive, but when I started recording vocals, the lyrics made me cry. By that point the song was over a year old and I thought those wounds had healed but I guess it hurt to admit I’d been letting go of something while still trying to hold on.”

The LP is co-produced by Brad Cook and features guitar work from Christian Lee Hutson and vocals from Katy Kirby. It was also mixed by Melina Duterte of Jay Som.

Listen to “Lights Light Up” above.

Find the album tracklist and artwork below.

1. “Map Of Japan”

2. “Dawncolored Horse”

3. “Lights Light Up”

4. “2+2”

5. “Superglued”

6. “Henry”

7. “Pick”

8. “In My Own Time”

9. “Red Deer Day”

10. “Half Finished”

Big Picture arrives 4/14 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.