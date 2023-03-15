Next month, Dead Oceans artist Fenne Lily will release her album Big Picture, which she describes as “my attempt at bringing some kind of order to the disaster that was 2020.” “Lights Light Up” was a bewitching lead single, followed by the release of “Dawncolored House.” Now, she’s back with the unveiling of the meditative track “In My Own Time.”

“This song’s about the weight of stasis — about time moving too quickly and too slowly and every mistake feeling both permanent and inconsequential,” she said in a statement. “When it came to writing this video concept, I wanted it to reflect the twisted aspects of a love that’s found in the midst of chaos, and the subsequent feeling of being inanimate in your own story. All that, in the style of Terminator 2.”

Her vocals are intimate against breezy acoustic guitars, and her lyricism is as relatable and sharp: “Sometimes I feel like I’m just killing time here / Or maybe it’s killing me,” she sings. It leads up to endearing ending lines that stick with you: “Write me a love song make it all rhyme / Hold me up sometimes we’ll be just fine.”

Listen to “In My Own Time” above.

Big Picture arrives 4/14 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.