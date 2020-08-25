Following the breakout success of her debut record Hold On, Fenne Lily is gearing up for her sophomore release. Now sharing a label with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Khruangbin, the singer continues to preview the upcoming effort with a collection of introspective singles. With “Solipsism,” the singer aims to unpack her anxieties with a critical eye.

Directed by Tom Clover, the “Solipsism” visual depicts the singer wandering through a dystopian grocery store. Lily seems aimless, that is, until she discovers her face is on nearly every brand in sight.

About the song, the singer said it was a reflection on how her anxiety makes her fee “uncomfortable” in many situations, especially when she’s stoned at the grocery store:

“A lot of situations make me uncomfortable — some parties, most dates, every time I’m stoned in the supermarket. ‘Solipsism’ is a song about being comfortable with being uncomfortable and the freedom that comes with that. If you feel weird for long enough it becomes normal, and feeling anything is better than feeling nothing. I wanted this video to be a reflection of the scary thought that I’ll have to live with myself forever. It’s surreal to realise you’ll never live apart from someone you sometimes hate. Dad, if you’re reading this you killed it as shopper number 2.”

Clover, the visual’s director, urges fans to watch the illustrations closely as to not miss any intentional details: “I asked Fenne what products she wanted to be and then worked backwards from there with the illustrators. Most of the references came from Asian Supermarket packaging – they are way more interesting. The most important thing was making sure that it reflected upon Fenne’s personality — there’s a bunch of details you might miss on the first watch!”

Watch Fenne Lily’s “Solipsism” video above.

Breach is out 9/18 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.