If you’ve already heard Fenne Lily’s music, you’re part of a growing fanbase that has climbed up to 37 million when it comes to songs like “Top To Toe” off her 2018 album On Hold. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Bristol has already opened for Lucy Dacus in 2019, and is now set to get even bigger with the announcement that she’s signed to Dead Oceans. The storied indie giant is part of a family of labels that is currently home to artists like Bon Iver, Mitski, and Phoebe Bridgers, so Fenne is in great hands.

On the other hand, today’s new song, “Hypochondriac,” is about the fears of physical health and complexities of mental processes that can impact that relationship in a negative way. “The song’s theme was realized immediately; pressure to feel enough but not too much in a time of hyper connectivity, plus a personal reminder to be accountable for and have agency over the part of me that gravitates towards meltdown,” Lily wrote of the song. “It’s the first in a collection of tracks addressing myself as both the cause of and solution to my anxieties, as well as a shift in attention from predominantly relationship-based writing to a more self-reflective dialogue.”

Even though it’s about an anxiety-ridden topic, the song itself is feathery and peaceful, a beautiful omen of things to come. Check it out above.