Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Green Day, Lil Durk, Weezer, and more are set to headline the 2023 Festival D’été de Québec. This year’s fest will run July 6 through 16, and is held in Québec City.

The massive lineup includes over 200 acts, with other additions being Imagine Dragons, Pitbull, Zach Bryan, Illenium, Les Cowboys Fringants, Glorilla, Christine And The Queens, The Smile, The War On Drugs, Cypress Hill, Lamb Of God, Sudan Archives, among others. It also showcases that there’ll be a large range of genres, with something for everyone to enjoy, no matter your taste in music.

According to the Canadian festival’s website, they will also be hosting afterparties at The Armoury with DJ performances “for adults only.” Children are still allowed to attend the regular fest, as they note that kids “from 0 to 10 years of age accompanied by an adult don’t need passes for general admission, limited to 2 children per adult.”

Passes for the Festival D’été de Québec are $140 CAD (about $102 USD) for general admission of the entire eleven days and are currently on sale now. They are also offering various ticket types, including a Gold Front Stage Zone Pass starting at $920 CAD (about $670 USD), Silver Front Stage Zone, Bell Signature Zone (which goes on sale on April 12), and other travel accommodation packages.

More information on 2023’s Festival D’été de Québec is available here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.