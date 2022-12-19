Lana Del Rey
Getty Image
Pop

Lana Del Rey Has Only One Billboard To Promote Her New Album And It’s In Her Ex’s Hometown

Lana Del Rey is more than just an artist — she is an icon and inspiration to many. Taylor Swift once said she was “the most influential artist in pop” for her “vocal stylings, her lyrics, [and] her aesthetics.” That aesthetic includes being a badass woman that people don’t want to mess around with — and she proved that again today.

On Instagram, the “Born To Die” singer posted a picture of herself with a billboard promoting her forthcoming album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The caption reads, “There’s only one, and it’s in Tulsa ☠️.” In the comments, she added, “It’s. Personal.”

Fans have been pointing out that Tulsa is where her ex lives — so yeah, it is personal!

In May, the Blue Banisters performer detailed the music she was working on. “It’s more just like: I’m angry. The songs are very conversational,” Del Rey said.

“For the first song, I pressed record and sang, ‘When I look back, tracing fingertips over plastic bags, I think I wish I could extrapolate some small intention or maybe get your attention for a minute or two.'” She continued, “It’s a very wordy album. So there’s no room for color. It’s almost like I’m typing in my mind.”

