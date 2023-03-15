Nearly a year after breaking the internet with her viral hit single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” GloRilla has released a bonus edition of her major label debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great….

The updated version contains some of her hits, including “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B, as well as new remixes of the EP’s tracks.

In tandem with the EP release, Glo has shared a remix of Anyways, Life’s Great… cut “Phatnall,” this time, called “Ex’s,” with a new verse from Lil Durk. In the songs accompanying visual, Durk and Glo rap about their exes, while donning vibrant fashions nearby a mansion, with luxury vehicles.

In addition to this new remix, fans can also stream a remix of “Nut Quick” with Trina, as well as an updated version of “Get That Money” with a new verse from Gloss Up.

Find the bonus edition’s tracklist below.

Disc 1

1. “No More Love”

2. “Ex’s (Phatnall Remix)” Feat. Lil Durk

3. “Tomorrow 2” Feat. Cardi B

4. “Nut Quick Remix” Feat. Trina

5. “Blessed”

6. “Unh Unh”

7. “Get That Money Remix” Feat. Gloss Up and Nikipooh

8. “F.N.F (Let’s Go)”

9. “Out Loud Thinking ”

Disc 2

1. “Don’t Know (GloRidaz Bonus)”

2. “Nut Quick (Original)”

3. “Phatnall (Original)”

4. “Get That Money” Feat. Nikipooh (Original)

Anyways, Life’s Great…Bonus Edition is out now via Interscope. Find more information here.