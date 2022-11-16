LCD Soundsystem appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night to play their first new song in five years, “New Body Rhumba.” Released in September, it appears on the soundtrack for Netflix’s upcoming film, White Noise, as it rolls during the end credits scene. Directed by Noah Baumbach, the song was written specifically for the movie.

An upbeat track, “New Body Rhumba” is inherently catchy, even from the first listen. With layered chants, creative clapping, and a steady drum beat, the band appears to have a genuinely fun time performing it. Lead singer James Murphy also uses the microphone to shift his voice throughout, as the song’s verses are his clearest vocals. Halfway through, the energy shifts, and so do the lights. Reflecting off the disco ball to create a space-like stage design, it mirrors the electronic, futuristic sound — and the themes of the movie.

“new music alert. noah baumbach asked me to make a song again — this time for his brilliant new film WHITE NOISE,” Murphy shared on the official LCD Instagram. “we’d both read the book, and we’re friends, so there you go.” The film arrives in theaters on November 25 and on Netflix starting December 30.

In addition, LCD Soundsystem are kicking off their 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel on November 18. More information on dates and ticketing is available here.

Watch LCD Soundsystem perform “New Body Rhumba” on Colbert above.