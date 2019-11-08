Getty Image

Indie

Calpurnia, ‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard’s Band, Announce They Are Breaking Up

Contributing Writer

While Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard was rising to fame for his acting, he also formed a band, Calpurnia. Founded in 2017, the indie-rock group consisted of three other young Vancouver musicians. Now, after only two years as an official group, Calpurnia announced they will be parting ways.

“Dear Friends,” they started in their announcement post. “It’s bittersweet to share this news, but we want to let you know that our time playing together as Calpurnia has come to an end.” The band expressed their sincere gratitude to their fans and supporters. “What seemed to us like an unimaginable reality came to be, and we have been thrilled to share the ride with you,” they wrote. “It’s been an honour and a gift to meet, work with, and play for so many wonderful people.” The message concluded with an explanation of what’s to come from the musicians. “We’re all going to be starting fresh chapters in our lives: new projects, new music, new creative ventures, and new experiences to come.”

View this post on Instagram

Dear Friends, It’s bittersweet to share this news, but we want to let you know that our time playing together as Calpurnia has come to an end. We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received over the past few years. What seemed to us like an unimaginable reality came to be, and we have been thrilled to share the ride with you. It’s been an honour and a gift to meet, work with, and play for so many wonderful people. We feel lucky and hugely grateful for the many fantastic opportunities that came our way. We’re all going to be starting fresh chapters in our lives: new projects, new music, new creative ventures, and new experiences to come. One last giant thank you to our friends at Royal Mountain Records, our manager Bix, our families, and especially our amazing fans. We’ll never forget you! -Calpurnia

A post shared by Calpurnia (@calpurniaofficial) on

Calpurnia began the same way as many other aspiring musicians do — as a cover band. But after covering Twin Peaks, Mac DeMarco, and Pixies, the band began writing original music. They put forth their debut EP and only release, Scout, in 2018.

Topics: #Stranger Things

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter
×