Calpurnia, ‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard’s Band, Announce They Are Breaking Up

While Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard was rising to fame for his acting, he also formed a band, Calpurnia. Founded in 2017, the indie-rock group consisted of three other young Vancouver musicians. Now, after only two years as an official group, Calpurnia announced they will be parting ways.

“Dear Friends,” they started in their announcement post. “It’s bittersweet to share this news, but we want to let you know that our time playing together as Calpurnia has come to an end.” The band expressed their sincere gratitude to their fans and supporters. “What seemed to us like an unimaginable reality came to be, and we have been thrilled to share the ride with you,” they wrote. “It’s been an honour and a gift to meet, work with, and play for so many wonderful people.” The message concluded with an explanation of what’s to come from the musicians. “We’re all going to be starting fresh chapters in our lives: new projects, new music, new creative ventures, and new experiences to come.”

Calpurnia began the same way as many other aspiring musicians do — as a cover band. But after covering Twin Peaks, Mac DeMarco, and Pixies, the band began writing original music. They put forth their debut EP and only release, Scout, in 2018.