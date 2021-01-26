After the cast of Stranger Things received breakout success for their roles in the popular Netflix series, many of them went on to release music. Joe Keery, who portrays Steve Harrington in the show, is currently making music under the moniker Djo and is a former member of Post Animal. Maya Hawke, who portrays Robin, released her debut album Blush last year. And after his previous band Calpurnia broke up, Finn Wolfhard (aka Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things) has been releasing music with his childhood friend under the band name The Aubreys.

The Aubreys released their debut EP Soda & Pie back in 2020, but it didn’t take long for them to share even more playful tunes. They teamed up with indie band Lunar Vacation earlier this month for the chilled-out track “No Offerings” and they’ve now returned with a cutesy video.

Speaking about the visual’s creation, Wolfhard, who edited the animation, described its creation process:

“We were looking for a way to do a video for the song without being in the same room all together. So I did some research on animated videos in the public domain. I found this video, and thought it was really great. Clay Frankel of the band Twin Peaks was the person to tell me to invert the colors and make it look trippy and weird to make it a little more interesting. I’m excited for people to see it!”

Watch The Aubreys’ “No Offerings” video above.