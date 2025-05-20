FKA Twigs could be expanding her acting resume rather soon. As for what role the “Childlike Things” singer is in line for, FKA Twigs’ 2025 Met Gala look might have served as a fashionable hint.

According to Variety, FKA Twigs is in the runnings to star as the late Josephine Baker. Cuties filmmaker Maimouna Doucouré has been tapped to direct a new biopic of the late dancer, singer, actor, and activist.

While nothing has been finalized, FKA Twigs is supposedly locked into fierce negotiations over the lead role. So far, Studiocanal has been confirmed as the financier, co-producer, and international sales handler. Doucouré’s company Bien ou Bien Prods and CPB Films is producing the forthcoming film alongside Studiocanal.

Back in 1991, Baker’s life was adapted into a film for specifically formatted for television by HBO. The Josephine Baker Story starred Lynn Whitfield (as Baker), Rubén Blades (as Count Giuseppe Pepito Abatino) as well as the late Louis Gossett Jr. (as Sidney Williams), and David Dukes (as Jo Bouillon, Baker’s former husband).

Still, Baker’s estate, including her biological sons Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker and Brian Bouillon Baker as well as her adoptive children (referred to as the Rainbow Tribe), have reportedly endorsed the upcoming adaptation aimed for theaters.