Indiecast Discusses FKA Twigs And The Weeknd

Steven and Ian open with a discussion of a recent article about the shutdown of the Pitchfork Music Festival that gives new behind-the-scenes details on the situation and sheds light on the festival industry overall. Then they pivot to a quick Sportscast about Ian’s team the Philadelphia Eagles making the Super Bowl and Steven’s heel turn as a Kansas City Chiefs supporter. They also talk about two records in the Fantasy Albums Draft by FKA Twigs and Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and give their takes on the respective artists’ careers. They also review the career of The Weeknd ahead of his new album out today, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

In the mailbag, they address a follow-up question on the comeback potential of disgraced emo band Brand New. Finally, in Recommendation Corner, Ian speaks up for Benjamin Booker and Steven goes for Rose City Band.

