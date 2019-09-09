Ever since FKA Twigs released her well-received debut album LP1 in 2014, fans have been anxiously waiting for more. Five years later, they’re about to get it: Twigs has revealed that her second album, Magdalene, will be released on October 25 via Young Turks.

Twigs says that the album was created during and affected by a difficult time in her life:

“I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing. I never thought that my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace. I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time, I was left with no option but to tear every process down. But the process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused, and fractured. I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in ‘Magdalene.’ To her I am forever grateful.”

She also shared the album art and tracklist, which includes a guest appearance from Future on “Holy Terrain.” Actually, Twigs will be dropping that song today, as she wrote on Twitter yesterday, “tomorrow… holy terrain featuring @1future. thank you to my sweet friends @skrillex and @jackantonoff

for helping me drive this baby home x.”

tomorrow… holy terrain featuring @1future.

thank you to my sweet friends @skrillex and @jackantonoff for helping me drive this baby home x pic.twitter.com/QMk06lQ5Md — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) September 8, 2019

This news comes shortly after Twigs announced a handful of tour dates in support of the album. At the time, she said the record “is about every lover that I’ve ever had, and every lover that I’m going to have. […] Just when you think it’s really fragile and about to fall apart, there’s an absolute defiance and strength in a way that my work’s never had before.”

