In April, FKA Twigs launched her comeback in a big way with the artistic video for “Cellophane,” in which she performs an impressive pole dancing routine. It turns out a ton of effort went into the clip, and Twigs documented the process of learning to pole dance for the video in a new short film titled “Practice.”

Sharing the project on Twitter, she wrote, “To complete my vision for the ‘Cellophane’ video, I had to learn to pole dance, I knew it from the moment I finished the song in the studio. I am proud to share a precious part of my training with you.”

‘practice’

The 7-minute clip features footage of Twigs learning her newfound craft and rehearsing for the video, and at the start, she explains the song and the video, saying, “Sometimes when I write something that’s really vulnerable — like, ‘Didn’t I do it for you? Why don’t I do it for you?’ — in the center of myself, I know that that’s a very human feeling, so when I thought of the video concept, to be asking somebody, ‘Didn’t I do it for you?’ while doing these amazing tricks on the pole, to me, there’s almost something humorous about that. I’m sure that other people won’t see it that way, but to me, it’s sick and it’s funny, and it feels powerful.”

Watch “Practice” above.