Pride Month is only a few weeks away now, and if you’re in the Brooklyn area and starting to think about how you want to mark the occasion, LadyLand is offering an appealing option. As Billboard notes, festival organizers announced the 2025 lineup today (April 16) and it’s headlined by Cardi B and FKA Twigs.

Also heading to Under The K Bridge in Brooklyn on June 27 and 28 for the festival (hosted by Ladyfag and The Bowery Presents) are Pabllo Vittar, Eartheater, Cobrah, and Sukihana, along with DJ sets from Hercules & Love Affair, VTSS, and Danny Tenaglia.

Tickets for LadyLand 2025 go on sale starting April 18 at 10 a.m. ET. Before that, there’s a pre-sale on April 17. More information can be found on the festival website.

Cardi has famously had an on-off relationship with Offset for years, but Cardi has said she has also been with women, like in 2018 when she tweeted, “I personally myself had experiences with other woman, shiieeett with a lot of woman. I thought the song [Rita Ora’s ‘Girls’] was a good song and I remember my experience.” In 2022, she also noted, “I ate b*tches out before you was born …..Sorry I don’t have razr phone pics to prove it to you,” and said she had a girlfriend when she was a freshman in high school.