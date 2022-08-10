Don’t you dare put on a ’90s alt-rock-focused without Everclear and Candlebox in the mix! How can fans feel true nostalgic apathy if they don’t hear songs like “Santa Monica” and “Far Behind”? Apparently, this is the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back for a Southern California music festival warmly titled “Flannel Nation.”

In an Instagram post, Everclear indicated that Flannel Nation organizers, “…Do not have the adequate means to provide the level of experience our fans expect and deserve while attending an Everclear show.” Adding that, “With this in consideration, we have decided to pull out of the festival.”

Flannel Nation was supposed to take place on Saturday, August 13th at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, CA, but now as Rolling Stone reports, there will be no more swimming past the breakers to watch the world die for fans of Everclear, Candlebox, or other acts that were slated to appear like Sugar Ray, Soul Asylum, Filter, Cracker, Fastball, Sponge, Star Zero and others. Although Everclear, fronted by singer Art Alexakis, said that they’re working on a contingency plan: “Please stay tuned in the coming weeks as we will be announcing a proper Los Angeles performance where we plan to deliver the type of performance that exceeds our fans’ expectations.”

In a Facebook post, Flannel Nation organizers issued an apology along with the news of the cancellation. “We regret to announce that due to ongoing problems and logistical setbacks, putting on Flannel Nation as intended has become infeasible, therefore we are forced to make the tough decision to cancel this weekend’s event,” the post said.

And if you were planning to go and were hyped to see StarZero, the band commented on Flannel Nation’s post, saying that: “We will catch you next time. Positive vibes to everyone affected by the cancellation. We will be trying to find a show somewhere Saturday night for anyone who’s in the area of orange county. Stay posted to our feed if interested.”

Rock on guys. Rock on.