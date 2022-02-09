For many artists, 2022 is the year that they will finally start touring in support of projects they dropped in 2020 or 2021. Such is the case for Fleet Foxes, who announced today that they’ll finally be touring in support of their 2020 LP Shore.
The shows begin with a run of North American shows, starting in Salt Lake City in late June before wrapping up at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium in mid-August. After a brief pause, a run of UK and European shows begins in late August and concludes a couple weeks later. These shows will be the band’s first since 2018, in support of 2017’s Crack-Up.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
06/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
06/28 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
07/01 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
07/02 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
07/03 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
07/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
07/06 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
07/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/09 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
07/10 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/12 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
07/15 — Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park
07/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
07/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
07/31 — Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
08/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
08/03 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
08/05 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
08/06 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/09 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/10 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
08/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
08/13 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
08/26 — London, UK @ All Points East
08/28 — Dublin, IE @ National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks
08/30 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
08/31 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
09/02 — Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/03 — Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
09/05 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
09/06 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
09/07 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
09/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/10 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)
09/11 — Berlin, BE @ Columbiahalle