For many artists, 2022 is the year that they will finally start touring in support of projects they dropped in 2020 or 2021. Such is the case for Fleet Foxes, who announced today that they’ll finally be touring in support of their 2020 LP Shore.

The shows begin with a run of North American shows, starting in Salt Lake City in late June before wrapping up at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium in mid-August. After a brief pause, a run of UK and European shows begins in late August and concludes a couple weeks later. These shows will be the band’s first since 2018, in support of 2017’s Crack-Up.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

06/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

06/28 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

07/01 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

07/02 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

07/03 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

07/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

07/06 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

07/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/09 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

07/10 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/12 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

07/15 — Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

07/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

07/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

07/31 — Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

08/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

08/03 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

08/05 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

08/06 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/09 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/10 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

08/13 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

08/26 — London, UK @ All Points East

08/28 — Dublin, IE @ National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks

08/30 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

08/31 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

09/02 — Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 — Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

09/05 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

09/06 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

09/07 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

09/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/10 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

09/11 — Berlin, BE @ Columbiahalle