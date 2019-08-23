Indie Mixtape 20: Fime’s New Jay Som-Produced EP Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

Hailey Ruffner

In Los Angeles, there is a house within which Jay Som mastermind Melina Duterte resides alongside Beto Brakmo, Chase Cook and Maxine Garcia, the three of whom make up a band called Fime. Sounds like a fun house to live in. For Fime’s first-ever release, they didn’t have to go far to find a producer, as Duterte stepped in to help the band hone their sound into something immediately palpable.

“Solo/Together” is the initial taste of the trio’s debut EP, Sprawl, which is set for release in October. On the track, Garcia’s calm and collected vocal delivery is accentuated by a screamed interjection from the rest of the band. The tension in the track builds to a cathartic climax with ringing, reverb-soaked guitars and a distorted riding bass line. Intrigued?

Lucky for you, Fime shared with us the first look video for “Solo/Together,” along with answers to the latest Indie Mixtape 20.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Songs about service jobs.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

That we had a great time making music and enjoyed playing it with our friends along the way.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

San Francisco because it’s basically home to us.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Probably Stephen Malkmus, who writes clever, funny, and unusual indie rock with a ton of riffs.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Tacos Villa Corona in Atwater Village.

What album do you know every word to?

Tell All Your Friends by Taking Back Sunday.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Probably Prince at the Palladium. He played 56 songs over the course of five hours.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Whatever makes you feel like yourself. Something that is comfortable to move in and accommodates your instrument