Getty Image

Florence and the Machine helped two Scottish fans make her concert a night they would never forget. Florence Welch invited the two on stage for a surprise romantic proposal in front of a huge crowd.

During a sold-out show Thursday at Edinburgh’s Summer Sessions, Florence halted the music midway through her performance to fulfill a special request. According to Edinburgh News, Florence invited partners Jenny and Steph on stage. “Steph has something she would like to ask you,” she told Jenny. Steph launched into a heartwarming proposal. “Jenny, you are by far the most wonderful person I’ve ever met in my life. From the first moment I met you, I was in love,” she began. “One thing that I know for certain is that I want us to grow old together.” She got down on one knee and asked for Jenny’s hand in marriage as Florence held a Scottish flag behind the couple.

Thankfully, Jenny said “yes” and shared a kiss to seal the deal. The couple got a big hug from Florence before being escorted off the stage.

Summer Sessions got a hold of a video and shared the joyous moment on Twitter. “A summer of love! An incredible setting with a perfect proposal,” they wrote. Watch crowd-captured footage of the heartfelt proposal below.

A summer of love! An incredible setting with a perfect proposal at @florencemachine this evening 💍🥂Congratulations to the happy couple! You’ve got the love I need to see me through…❤️ pic.twitter.com/bNwtIPUQjl — Summer Sessions (@SmmrSessions) August 8, 2019

Florence and the Machine are currently on tour celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their debut album Lungs. The record featured the band’s breakout single, “Dog Days Are Over,” which peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.