Florence And The Machine have released a handful of new songs this year — “Moderation,” “Haunted House,” and the Game Of Thrones feature “Jenny Of Oldstones” — but the English power-pop band have just released a new video for an older song.

“No Choir” is a lovely standout from Florence’s 2018 album High As Hope. On the stripped-down ballad, singer Florence Welch explores the quiet moments in between emotional highs and lows. How do you make art about the slightly boring, settled and peaceful kind of happy? Florence finds inspiration in the quiet, though, and “No Choir” is a beautiful and reflective song.

The song’s video matches its contemplative mood perfectly. The video was photographed by a variety of photographers —Jomo Fray, Arnaud Potier, Evan Prosofsky, Michael Ragen, and Pablo Martinez Lara — in California, New York, Detroit, and the Atacama Desert in Chile. Over Welch’s haunting vocals, the camera displays beautiful little vignettes. We see a stunning purple and red sunset, some plastic chairs in a yard, a mountain in black and white, and Welch herself. Visually, it’s as striking as the song is, a short and sweet little exhale of a video.

Watch the video for Florence And The Machine’s “No Choir” above.