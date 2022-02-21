Florence And The Machine 2019
Indie

Florence And The Machine Tease Their Return Through Cryptic Mail To Their Fans

Over the weekend, Florence And The Machine fans received something exciting in their mailbox. Enclosed in a pink envelope with the words “Chapter 1” on the return flap was a playing card with Florence Welch on it with the word “KING” at the bottom, as seen in this tweet from a Florence And The Machine fan club account. Many fans are interpreting this as the beginning of a new era, and therefore are expecting and hoping for a new album.

The band’s last album was 2018’s High As Hope, and fans are eager for the follow-up. They’ve been keeping busy, though; last year, they released “Call Me Cruella,” a ’70s-inspired song for the Disney movie Cruella. Around that time, it was also revealed that Welch was helping with the writing for the Broadway adaptation of The Great Gatsby, which she said “contains some of my favourite lines in literature.” Florence And The Machine were also recently added to Spain’s Mad Cool Festival, alongside Haim and Queens of the Stone Age, which is taking place this coming July over the span of five days in Madrid.

Revisit our look at 2011 albums that changed the course of pop music here, which may or may not include a certain Florence And The Machine classic.

