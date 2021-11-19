Kaytranada has been steady grinding all year. The Canadian producer has dropped a collaboration track Mick Jenkins, the Black History Month-focused “Caution,” and has announced festival headlining slots at both Phoneix’s non-profit M3F Fest and California’s lakeside Lightning In A Bottle. But he’s saved his 2021 piece de resistance for last…

Released today, the Intimidated EP is just three tracks long, but they’re each equally brilliant and you’re going to want to press repeat again and again on these cuts. “Intimidated” featuring HER taps into the same magic that garnered Kaytra his Grammy Award for 10% with Kali Uchis. “Be Careful” features Thundercat and stands tall just as much on the producer’s signature drums as it does on ‘cat’s silky vocals. Finally, “$payforhaiti” sees Griselda rapper Mach-Hommy rapping in Creole on a track whose message of Haitian freedom is illustrated on the album cover. It’s all pure heat from Kaytranada; of course.

Listen to the title track featuring HER above. Check out the album artwork and track list below, along with Kaytranada’s upcoming tour and festival dates.

1. “Intimidated” (feat. H.E.R.)

2. “Be Careful” (feat. Thundercat)

3. “$payforhaiti” (feat. Mach-Hommy)

12/03/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Wallercreek Amphitheater

12/04/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Wallercreek Amphitheater

12/08/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/09/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/29/21 – Toronto, ON @ History

12/30/21 – Toronto, ON @ History

12/31/21 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/04/21 – 3/5/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Music Festival

03/18/21 – 3/20/21 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/25/21 – 3/27/21 – Sao Paulo, SP @ Lollapalooza Brasil

05/19/21 – Montreal, QC @ Piknic Electronik

05/20/21 – Montreal, QC @ Piknic Electronik

05/25/21 – 5/30/21 – Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning In A Bottle

05/27/21 – 5/30/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Noir Fever

Intimidated is out now via RCA Records.