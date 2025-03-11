Flying Lotus Previews His ‘Ash’ Film Score With The Synthy ‘Oxygene’

Back in 2022, it was announced that Flying Lotus had signed a deal to direct and produce multiple movies. One of those projects is Ash, about which he said, “I’ve a strong desire to innovate in the sci-fi space and I really want to show the world something they’ve never seen before.”

The movie, which stars Eiza González and Aaron Paul, is set to hit theaters this year, and now, Flying Lotus has announced the soundtrack album, which he helmed. He also shared the song “Oxygene.”

FlyLo says of the score:

“Working on the score was both inspiring and challenging. I spent most of the time writing it during the final postproduction and color grading when I was in New Zealand, running back and forth to different rooms to check on progress and going into my lil cave there and working with just my laptop and controller. I drew inspiration from composers who primarily just used synths to create soundtracks, like John Carpenter, Akira Yamaoka, Angelo Badalamenti, and Vangelis. It was a great time trying to find a distinctive sound for the movie that also felt fresh and unique for me to explore.”

A press release also notes of the film, “On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya (González) awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion (Paul) arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.”

Listen to “Oxygene” above and find the Ash (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) cover art and tracklist below.