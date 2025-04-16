Fontaines DC’s latest album, Romance, was one of the highest-ranking projects on the 2024 Uproxx Music Critics Poll. Indeed, it was one of the year’s most beloved indie/rock albums, so more of it is welcomed. Well, that’s just what the band has provided: Today (April 16), they dropped the deluxe edition of the project, which includes a new song, “Before You I Just Forget.”

The band’s Conor Curley says in a press release of the song:

“‘Before You I Just Forget’ is a song that started with a vision of this really blown out sound, something that heaved and shifted with new details, becoming apparent every time you would listen. Like never being able to step in the same river twice, the song morphs and changes, finishing with an incredible string part by Grian.”

Also included are a live version of “Starburster/In Heaven” and the recently released single “It’s Amazing To Be Young.”

Listen to “Before You I Just Forget” above and check out the Romance (Deluxe Edition) tracklist below.