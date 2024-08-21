With each visual release, from “Starburster” to “Favourite,” Fontaines D.C. invites fans into another corner of their creative minds.

Today (August 20), to continue the band’s Romance album rollout, they shared one video to top all others, for single “In The Modern World.” Instead of sharing archival footage or putting their acting chops on full display, Fontaines D.C. taps House Of The Dragons star Ewan Mitchell for leading man duties.

Mitchell embodies the track’s deep emotion conflict heard when the band sings: “I feel alive / In the city / You despise / Wait for the day / When you come / Riding on by / Seems so hard just to be / If it matters / You complete me.”

As Fontaines D.C.’s lyrics circle their fight with emotional demons. Throughout the video, Mitchell literally fights his off in a series of suspense car jujitsu matches. After narrowly defeating foes played by Asher Mirsadeghi, Paul McGinty, Jay Ashley Herridge, and Peter Grimwood, Mitchell just barely makes it home to fight another day. Isn’t that the sad story of life?

The video may have Fontaines D.C.’s name attached to it. But they were sure to give credit where credit was due, as they credited Luna Carmoon with writing and directed it.

Watch Fontaines D.C.’s official video for single, “In The Modern World” above.

Romance is out 8/23 via XL Recordings. Find more information here.