In April, Dublin-native post-punk group Fontaines DC unveiled their third studio album, Skinty Fia. They performed some of the songs on Late Night With Seth Meyers and NPR Tiny Desk, bringing the tunes to life.

Now, the band has released a cinematic music video directed by Sam Taylor for the track “Roman Holiday,” with home video-like vibes and a plotline involving a kidnapped teddy bear. It matches the song’s lo-fi, deadpan atmosphere; the first lines are frontman Grian Chatten’s drones of “Baby come on get stoned get stoned / Get inside it inside it inside it inside.” With a lot of disorienting camera angles and confusing scenes, the video itself makes one feel like being stoned. Taylor stated that the video is “the result of attempting to challenge the monarchy and watching too much of The Rockford Files.”

Upon the unleashing of “Roman Holiday” as a single in April, Chatten said this about it: “‘Roman Holiday’ makes me think of the wide streets of north London in the Summer and the urge to discover them at night time. The thrill of being a gang of Irish people in London with a bit of a secret language and my first flat with my girlfriend.”

Watch the video for “Roman Holiday” above.