Fontaines DC had a big 2020 thanks to A Hero’s Death, the album that competed with Taylor Swift on the UK charts and got them on The Tonight Show. It’s been about a year-and-a-half since they dropped that album, so it’s somewhat old news at this point. Now, though, they’ve announced that they have a new one, Skinty Fia, on the way on April 22. They also marked the announcement with a new single and video, “Jackie Down The Line.”

Skinty Fia is named after an Irish phrase that translates to “the damnation of the deer.” Press materials note, “The Irish giant deer is an extinct species and the band’s thoughts on Irish identity are central to Skinty Fia.” They also say, “On Skinty Fia, Fontaines DC are addressing their Irishness from afar as they recreate new lives for themselves elsewhere. For a band whose hometown courses through their veins — ‘DC’ stands for ‘Dublin City’ — the album finds them trying to resolve the need to broaden their horizons with the affection they still feel for the land and people they’ve left behind.”

The group also announced some North American tour dates, their first since 2019, today. Those go down in April and May.

Watch the “Jackie Down The Line” video above and find the Skinty Fia art and tracklist below, as well as Fontaines DC’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “In ár gCroíthe go deo”

2. “Big Shot”

3. “How Cold Love Is”

4. “Jackie Down The Line”

5. “Bloomsday”

6. “Roman Holiday”

7. “The Couple Across The Way”

8. “Skinty Fia”

9. “I Love You”

10. “Nabokov”

03/20 — Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

03/21 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

03/23 — Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

03/24 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

03/25 — Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

03/27 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

03/28 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

03/29 — Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

03/31 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

04/01 — Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

04/02 — Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA

04/04 — Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

04/05 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

04/06 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

04/08 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

04/09 — Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

04/10 — Lille, France @ L’Aéronef

04/11 — Paris, France @ Olympia

04/21 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

04/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/23 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

04/25 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/29 — Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

04/30 — Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom

05/02 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

05/03 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix

05/05 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

05/06 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/09 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

05/12 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/13 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

05/14 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

07/14-17 — Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues

08/12-14 — Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

08/19-20 — Creuse, France @ Check In Party

09/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

Skinty Fia is out 4/22 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.