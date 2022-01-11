Fontaines DC had a big 2020 thanks to A Hero’s Death, the album that competed with Taylor Swift on the UK charts and got them on The Tonight Show. It’s been about a year-and-a-half since they dropped that album, so it’s somewhat old news at this point. Now, though, they’ve announced that they have a new one, Skinty Fia, on the way on April 22. They also marked the announcement with a new single and video, “Jackie Down The Line.”
Skinty Fia is named after an Irish phrase that translates to “the damnation of the deer.” Press materials note, “The Irish giant deer is an extinct species and the band’s thoughts on Irish identity are central to Skinty Fia.” They also say, “On Skinty Fia, Fontaines DC are addressing their Irishness from afar as they recreate new lives for themselves elsewhere. For a band whose hometown courses through their veins — ‘DC’ stands for ‘Dublin City’ — the album finds them trying to resolve the need to broaden their horizons with the affection they still feel for the land and people they’ve left behind.”
The group also announced some North American tour dates, their first since 2019, today. Those go down in April and May.
Watch the “Jackie Down The Line” video above and find the Skinty Fia art and tracklist below, as well as Fontaines DC’s upcoming tour dates.
1. “In ár gCroíthe go deo”
2. “Big Shot”
3. “How Cold Love Is”
4. “Jackie Down The Line”
5. “Bloomsday”
6. “Roman Holiday”
7. “The Couple Across The Way”
8. “Skinty Fia”
9. “I Love You”
10. “Nabokov”
03/20 — Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
03/21 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3
03/23 — Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
03/24 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
03/25 — Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik
03/27 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
03/28 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
03/29 — Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
03/31 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
04/01 — Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
04/02 — Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA
04/04 — Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
04/05 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
04/06 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
04/08 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
04/09 — Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
04/10 — Lille, France @ L’Aéronef
04/11 — Paris, France @ Olympia
04/21 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
04/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/23 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar
04/25 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/29 — Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar
04/30 — Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom
05/02 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre
05/03 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix
05/05 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
05/06 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
05/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/09 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/12 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/13 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
05/14 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
05/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
07/14-17 — Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues
08/12-14 — Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
08/19-20 — Creuse, France @ Check In Party
09/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
Skinty Fia is out 4/22 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.