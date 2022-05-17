Fontaines DC Find A Slice Of Home With Their NPR Tiny Desk Concert

So far, Fontaines DC have done a nice job getting on the late-night TV circuit to perform in support of Skinty Fia (which was a No. 1 album in the UK and Ireland, by the way), having hit NBC’s The Tonight Show and Late Night this year. Now they’ve taken to another major performance venue, the NPR Tiny Desk Concert series.

The group’s performance included renditions of four songs: “The Couple Across The Way,” “In ár gCroíthe go deo,” “Big Shot,” and “Nabokov.” The Tiny Desk series is still happening remotely at the moment (as opposed to in the famed NPR offices like usual), so the Dublin-based group found a slice of home in the US and performed at the Irish American Heritage Center in Chicago. They make good use of the space, too, as they take to different parts of the building as the performance carries on.

Aside from the core band, featured in the performance are cellist Maureen Dunne, viola player Isaac Henry, and members of the Northwestern University Choir (Tom Avery, Joe Blanchard, Emily Ann Brooks, Peter Carroll, Martina Cavard Blanco, Mariana Leone, Maddie Mazzella, Emily Somé, Jackson Owen, and Olivia Whitmer).

Check out Fontaines DC’s Tiny Desk performance above.