It looks like Fontaines DC have established themselves as regulars on The Tonight Show. They returned to the show in 2020 to perform the title track from their album released that year, A Hero’s Death, and they were on the show again for the third time last night. This time, they played their just-released new song “Jackie Down The Line,” from the newly announced album Skinty Fia. The performance, which was pre-taped remotely, essentially mirrors the video they just released for the track, featuring everything from the tall and pointy red had to a stage covered in roses.

When the band shared the single, they wrote of it and of Skinty Fia on Instagram, “This is Jackie Down The Line. The first single from our new upcoming album. This is Skinty Fia. The album we’ve been waiting to share with you for pretty much a year. Sorry it’s not disco, we lied. It’s an album of terrible lows and even worse highs. We love yous all.”

If you like what you saw, there will be opportunities to catch the band live later this year, as they also just announced their first North American tour dates since 2019.

Watch Fontaines DC perform “Jackie Down The Line” on The Tonight Show above.

Skinty Fia is out 4/22 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.