In April 2020, a few weeks after lockdown took place across the US, Global Citizen tapped several musicians for their One World: Together At Home livestream aimed at encouraging people to quarantine. But since it’s finally safe to begin reopening, Global Citizen decided to give a taste of post-vaccine life with the large, in-person show Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. The concert featured several showstopping performances, including an epic rendition of the classic hit “Back In Black” by AC/DC and Foo Fighters members.

Dave Grohl and his band joined AC/DC’s singer Brian Johnson for the version of the classic rockers’ 1980 hit. The concert took place in LA’s SoFi Stadium and Foo Fighters were able to play a six-song set in front of a crowd of 27,000 fans, many of whom were healthcare or essential workers.

Along with the AC/DC revival, the Vax Live stage saw several big-name acts. J. Lo performed at the event, even bringing her 75-year-old mother out on stage to join her for a rendition of “Sweet Caroline.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also made a brief appearance, as they served as campaign chairs at the event. “Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience, and the millions of frontline heroes around the world,” Prince Harry told the crowd.

Foo Fighters brought out Brian Johnson and played Back in Black you guys. 😭 https://t.co/Z6kBd8lkJ6 — susan (@kungfupussy) May 3, 2021

Check out some fan-captured footage of Foo Fighters and Johnson’s “Back In Black” performance above.